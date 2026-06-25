Stephen Bloch Sells 100,000 Shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Key Points Liquidia director Stephen Bloch sold 100,000 shares on Monday, June 22 at an average price of $75.74, totaling about $7.57 million. After the sale, he still owned 880,073 shares, trimming his stake by 10.2%.

on Monday, June 22 at an average price of $75.74, totaling about $7.57 million. After the sale, he still owned 880,073 shares, trimming his stake by 10.2%. The stock has been trading near its 52-week high , opening Thursday at $75.54 versus a yearly range of $11.85 to $77.09. Liquidia also has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a high valuation, with a P/E ratio of 539.61.

, opening Thursday at $75.54 versus a yearly range of $11.85 to $77.09. Liquidia also has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a high valuation, with a P/E ratio of 539.61. Analysts remain mostly positive on LQDA after strong quarterly results, including earnings of $0.52 per share versus a $0.41 estimate and revenue of $132.87 million. The average analyst rating is “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of $67.43.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) Director Stephen Bloch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $7,574,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 880,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,656,729.02. This represents a 10.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Liquidia Price Performance

LQDA opened at $75.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.61 and a beta of 0.58. Liquidia Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $77.09.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. Liquidia had a return on equity of 46.82% and a net margin of 7.74%.The business's revenue was up 4187.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Liquidia Corporation will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,565,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326,876 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,887,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 600.4% during the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,400,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,869 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,571,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter valued at about $9,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LQDA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liquidia from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Liquidia from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Liquidia from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Liquidia

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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