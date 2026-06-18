Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Sells $1,279,939.65 in Stock

Key Points Liquidity Services director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 33,727 shares on June 16 at an average price of $37.95, totaling about $1.28 million. After the sale, he still owned 213,653 shares worth about $8.11 million.

on June 16 at an average price of $37.95, totaling about $1.28 million. After the sale, he still owned 213,653 shares worth about $8.11 million. The stock fell 2.5% and opened at $36.54, near its 12-month high of $38.83. Liquidity Services now has a market cap of about $1.14 billion.

and opened at $36.54, near its 12-month high of $38.83. Liquidity Services now has a market cap of about $1.14 billion. The company beat earnings and revenue estimates in its latest quarter, reporting $0.35 EPS versus $0.30 expected and $120.73 million in revenue versus $52.86 million expected. It also issued Q3 2026 EPS guidance of $0.30 to $0.39.

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 33,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,279,939.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 213,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,108,131.35. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jaime Mateus-Tique also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 2,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $75,900.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 6,913 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $238,636.76.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $120.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 6.30%.Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LQDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Liquidity Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LQDT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 112.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,620 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,854 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 77,999 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company's stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

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