Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique Sells 38,471 Shares

Key Points Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 38,471 shares of Liquidity Services on June 23 at an average price of $37.99, totaling about $1.46 million. After the sale, he still owned 164,380 shares, with the transaction reducing his position by 18.97%.

of Liquidity Services on June 23 at an average price of $37.99, totaling about $1.46 million. After the sale, he still owned 164,380 shares, with the transaction reducing his position by 18.97%. The insider has been actively selling shares recently , including multiple additional sales in mid-June and May at prices mostly around $37.95 to $34.52. The repeated transactions indicate a meaningful reduction in his stake over a short period.

, including multiple additional sales in mid-June and May at prices mostly around $37.95 to $34.52. The repeated transactions indicate a meaningful reduction in his stake over a short period. Liquidity Services has posted strong financial results and stock performance, with its latest quarter beating expectations on both earnings and revenue. The stock recently traded near its 52-week high, while analysts currently have a consensus “Hold” rating with a $44 price target.

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 38,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $1,461,513.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 164,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,796.20. This trade represents a 18.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jaime Mateus-Tique also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 1,011 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $38,367.45.

On Thursday, June 18th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 9,791 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $371,568.45.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 33,727 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,279,939.65.

On Monday, June 15th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 2,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $75,900.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 6,913 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $238,636.76.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $39.55.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 6.30%.The company had revenue of $120.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,281,332 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 454,988 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,743 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $24,954,000 after buying an additional 254,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,707 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,812,000 after buying an additional 209,807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 835.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,535 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 162,120 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 283,301 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 154,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Liquidity Services

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

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