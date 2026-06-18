Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian Sells 141,909 Shares

Key Points Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines on June 15 at an average price of $26.15, generating about $3.71 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

of Intuitive Machines on June 15 at an average price of $26.15, generating about $3.71 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . The transaction reduced Ghaffarian’s ownership by 3.9% , though he still holds 3,494,768 shares valued at roughly $91.4 million .

, though he still holds 3,494,768 shares valued at roughly . Intuitive Machines recently reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of -$0.25 versus a -$0.07 estimate and revenue of $186.73 million versus $202.95 million expected. Despite mixed analyst views, the stock was trading down and the consensus rating remains Hold.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $3,710,920.35. Following the sale, the director owned 3,494,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,388,183.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $5,537,289.18.

On Monday, May 18th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $4,860,383.25.

On Monday, May 4th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $3,567,592.26.

On Monday, April 20th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $3,996,157.44.

On Monday, April 6th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $3,292,288.80.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 283,818 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $5,330,102.04.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 2.7%

Intuitive Machines stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $202.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,882,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,188 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 51,100 shares of the company's stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,442 shares of the company's stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,679 shares of the company's stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuitive Machines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Machines from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUNR

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

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