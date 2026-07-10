Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells $237,843.36 in Stock

Key Points Edward Smolyansky , a major shareholder of Lifeway Foods, sold 39,098 shares on July 7 for about $1.15 million , trimming his position by 3.52%. The article notes he has also made several other large sales in recent weeks.

, a major shareholder of Lifeway Foods, sold on July 7 for about , trimming his position by 3.52%. The article notes he has also made several other large sales in recent weeks. Lifeway Foods recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.30 , matching analyst expectations, while revenue of $63.01 million topped estimates. The company also posted a 17.76% return on equity and a 6.54% net margin .

, matching analyst expectations, while topped estimates. The company also posted a and a . Despite the insider selling, analysts currently have a Moderate Buy view on LWAY with a $34.33 consensus target price. The stock opened at $30.91 and has traded between $17.31 and $34.20 over the past year.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY - Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 7,984 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $237,843.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,110,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,090,940.53. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Edward Smolyansky sold 39,098 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $1,149,872.18.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Edward Smolyansky sold 50,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $1,478,000.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Edward Smolyansky sold 111,548 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $3,263,894.48.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Edward Smolyansky sold 38,452 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $1,147,792.20.

On Monday, June 22nd, Edward Smolyansky sold 50,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,310,000.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Edward Smolyansky sold 24,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $596,880.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Edward Smolyansky sold 25,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $633,500.00.

Lifeway Foods Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of LWAY opened at $30.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $472.30 million, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LWAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lifeway Foods from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lifeway Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lifeway Foods has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lifeway Foods

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LWAY. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 577.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 302.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,967 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company's stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: LWAY) is a Chicago-based food company specializing in probiotic-rich cultured dairy products. Established in 1986 by Michael Smolyansky, the company pioneered the introduction of kefir to the U.S. market. Under the leadership of CEO Julie Smolyansky, who succeeded her father in 2002, Lifeway has grown from a single product operation into a diversified portfolio of fermented foods and beverages aimed at promoting digestive health and wellness.

The company's flagship product is kefir, a cultured milk beverage naturally rich in probiotics, vitamins and minerals.

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