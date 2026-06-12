Insider Selling: Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Insider Sells 1,977 Shares of Stock

Key Points Lyell Immunopharma insider David Shook sold 1,977 shares on June 10 at an average price of $12.64, totaling about $24,989. The filing says the sale was made to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards.

on June 10 at an average price of $12.64, totaling about $24,989. The filing says the sale was made to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards. After the transaction, Shook still held 20,923 shares, and the sale represented an 8.63% reduction in his position.

in his position. Analysts remain mixed but generally positive on LYEL, with an average Moderate Buy rating and a consensus price target of $43.00, even as the stock traded at $13.72 and the company continues to post losses.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL - Get Free Report) insider David Shook sold 1,977 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $24,989.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,923 shares in the company, valued at $264,466.72. This represents a 8.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYEL opened at $13.72 on Friday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.09.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.10). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 794,858.12% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 107.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYEL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyell Immunopharma currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LYEL

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation T cell therapies for cancer. Leveraging a proprietary platform that combines cell therapy, gene editing and molecular discovery, Lyell seeks to overcome key barriers in the treatment of solid tumors. The company's approach centers on engineering T cells to enhance their persistence, functionality and resistance to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

The company's pipeline includes multiple autologous T cell programs engineered to target tumor-associated antigens in solid malignancies such as melanoma, ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

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