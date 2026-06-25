Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) CEO Jason Coloma Sells 3,993 Shares of Stock

Key Points CEO Jason Coloma sold 3,993 shares of Maze Therapeutics on June 22 at an average price of $26.00, worth about $103,818. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

of Maze Therapeutics on June 22 at an average price of $26.00, worth about $103,818. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Coloma owned 25,930 shares, a 13.34% reduction in his stake. Maze stock was trading around $26.60, near its 50-day moving average but well below its 200-day average of $36.14.

in his stake. Maze stock was trading around $26.60, near its 50-day moving average but well below its 200-day average of $36.14. The company recently reported Q1 EPS of -$0.45, slightly worse than estimates, on $20 million in revenue. Analysts still largely remain bullish, with a consensus Buy rating and an average price target of $66.00.

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) CEO Jason Coloma sold 3,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $674,180. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Maze Therapeutics stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.26. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 17.88, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maze Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAZE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,237 shares of the company's stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 387.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Maze Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maze Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAZE

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].