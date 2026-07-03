Jason Coloma Sells 34,501 Shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Stock

Key Points Maze Therapeutics CEO Jason Coloma sold 34,501 shares on July 1 at an average price of $29.98, totaling about $1.03 million. After the sale, he still owned 23,337 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on July 1 at an average price of $29.98, totaling about $1.03 million. After the sale, he still owned 23,337 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged . The company’s stock opened at $31.26 and has traded between a 12-month low of $10.98 and high of $53.65 . Maze Therapeutics also has a market cap of about $1.73 billion and a beta of 2.14 , indicating elevated volatility.

and has traded between a 12-month low of and high of . Maze Therapeutics also has a market cap of about and a beta of , indicating elevated volatility. Maze recently reported Q1 earnings of -$0.45 per share, slightly worse than analyst expectations, on $20 million in revenue. Despite mixed sentiment, analysts currently rate the stock a Buy overall with a consensus price target of $66.

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) CEO Jason Coloma sold 34,501 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,034,339.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,337 shares in the company, valued at $699,643.26. This represents a 59.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAZE opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.88, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.14.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maze Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maze Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 646 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Maze Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Maze Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAZE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Maze Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Maze Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAZE

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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