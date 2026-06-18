Insider Buying: Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ (NASDAQ:MBBC) CEO Purchases 970 Shares of Stock

Key Points CEO Nicholas Zillges bought 970 shares of Marathon Bancorp stock at $15.00 each, a total purchase of $14,550. The transaction increased his holdings by 1.72% to 57,205 shares.

bought 970 shares of Marathon Bancorp stock at $15.00 each, a total purchase of $14,550. The transaction increased his holdings by 1.72% to 57,205 shares. Marathon Bancorp’s stock opened at $14.73 and has traded between a 52-week low of $9.90 and a high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $43.45 million and a recent 50-day average price of $14.19.

and has traded between a 52-week low of $9.90 and a high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $43.45 million and a recent 50-day average price of $14.19. The company recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.30 million, while analyst sentiment remains cautious with an average Hold rating. Weiss Ratings also nudged its view up slightly from “hold (c)” to “hold (c+)”.

Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ (NASDAQ:MBBC - Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas Zillges bought 970 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 57,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,075. The trade was a 1.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBBC opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.45 million, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm's 50 day moving average is $14.19. Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ (NASDAQ:MBBC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 9.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/

Marathon Bancorp, Inc. /MD/ Company Profile

Marathon Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: MBBC) is a bank holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide a range of commercial and retail banking services. Its core business centers on deposit-taking and lending activities for individual and business customers, with an emphasis on relationship-driven community banking. The company's banking operations typically include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and other consumer deposit products.

On the lending side, Marathon Bancorp's subsidiary offers commercial loans, real estate and mortgage lending, and consumer loans, along with cash management and payment services for small and mid-sized businesses.

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