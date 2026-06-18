Michael Berry Sells 5,000 Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

Key Points MongoDB CFO Michael Berry sold 5,000 shares on June 15 at an average price of $356.63, totaling about $1.78 million. The sale, disclosed in an SEC filing, was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 15 at an average price of $356.63, totaling about $1.78 million. The sale, disclosed in an SEC filing, was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The company recently beat earnings expectations , reporting $1.32 EPS versus the $1.19 consensus and revenue of $687.62 million, up 25.2% year over year. MongoDB also raised guidance for FY 2027 and Q2 2027.

, reporting $1.32 EPS versus the $1.19 consensus and revenue of $687.62 million, up 25.2% year over year. MongoDB also raised guidance for FY 2027 and Q2 2027. Analysts remain broadly bullish on MDB, with 28 Buy ratings, 7 Holds, and 1 Sell, and an average price target of $396.39. Several firms recently lifted or reaffirmed positive ratings, even as the stock was down about 4% in recent trading.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) CFO Michael Berry sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.63, for a total transaction of $1,783,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,095. This trade represents a 43.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

MongoDB Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $334.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -904.57, a PEG ratio of 1,258.00 and a beta of 1.57. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. MongoDB's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $435.00 price objective on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $396.39.

Get Our Latest Report on MongoDB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in MongoDB by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 2,058 shares of the company's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 15,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 555,305 shares of the company's stock worth $135,922,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 9.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company's stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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