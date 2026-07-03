Hope Cochran Sells 1,000 Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

Key Points MongoDB director Hope Cochran sold 1,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $350, totaling $350,000. The sale reduced her stake by 3.3% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on July 1 at an average price of $350, totaling $350,000. The sale reduced her stake by 3.3% and was made under a pre-arranged . MongoDB shares were down 1.3% and opened Friday at $354.88, trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock has ranged from $198.47 to $444.72 over the past year.

and opened Friday at $354.88, trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock has ranged from $198.47 to $444.72 over the past year. The company recently beat earnings and revenue expectations, reporting $1.32 EPS on $687.62 million in revenue, with revenue up 25.2% year over year. Analysts remain broadly positive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $396.39.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) Director Hope Cochran sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,326 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,100. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $354.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.47 and a twelve month high of $444.72. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -959.14, a PEG ratio of 1,296.12 and a beta of 1.55.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The company's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $396.39.

Read Our Latest Report on MDB

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 1,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 419 shares of the company's stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company's stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].