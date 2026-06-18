Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) Insider Douglas Golwas Sells 100,000 Shares

Key Points Medline insider Douglas Golwas sold 100,000 shares on June 16 at an average price of $36.77, totaling about $3.68 million. After the sale, he still held 23,899 shares, an 80.71% reduction in his stake.

sold 100,000 shares on June 16 at an average price of $36.77, totaling about $3.68 million. After the sale, he still held 23,899 shares, an 80.71% reduction in his stake. Medline’s recent results were solid , with the company reporting Q1 EPS of $0.33, beating the $0.29 consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue came in at $7.35 billion, up 10.7% year over year.

, with the company reporting Q1 EPS of $0.33, beating the $0.29 consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue came in at $7.35 billion, up 10.7% year over year. Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.54, though some firms have recently trimmed targets and Weiss Ratings downgraded the stock to sell.

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Get Free Report) insider Douglas Golwas sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $3,677,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,766.23. The trade was a 80.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Medline Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLN opened at $36.42 on Thursday. Medline has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The company's fifty day moving average is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.81.

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter. Medline's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medline will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners set a $56.00 price objective on Medline in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medline from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medline from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Medline from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Medline from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medline presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Medline

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Medline by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medline in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medline in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medline in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medline in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

About Medline

Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply‑chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

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