Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells $754,800.00 in Stock

Key Points Meta COO Javier Olivan sold 1,258 shares on June 15 at an average price of $600, totaling $754,800. After the sale, he still held 1,973 shares valued at about $1.18 million, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on June 15 at an average price of $600, totaling $754,800. After the sale, he still held 1,973 shares valued at about $1.18 million, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Meta’s stock was down 5.4% , opening at $567.58, well below its 50-day moving average of $621.93 and 200-day average of $635.05. The company still carries a market cap of about $1.44 trillion.

, opening at $567.58, well below its 50-day moving average of $621.93 and 200-day average of $635.05. The company still carries a market cap of about $1.44 trillion. Meta recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $10.44 EPS versus the $6.67 consensus and revenue of $56.31 billion, up 33.1% year over year. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $840.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 1,258 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $754,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,800. The trade was a 38.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Javier Olivan sold 140 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $84,000.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.29, for a total value of $395,823.41.

On Monday, June 1st, Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.29, for a total value of $526,715.73.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.98, for a total value of $383,048.42.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.98, for a total value of $509,716.26.

On Monday, May 18th, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.35, for a total value of $383,281.15.

On Monday, May 18th, Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.35, for a total value of $510,025.95.

On Monday, May 11th, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.57, for a total value of $380,274.53.

On Monday, May 11th, Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.57, for a total value of $559,831.82.

On Monday, May 4th, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.74, for a total value of $382,268.46.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of META opened at $567.58 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $621.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $520.26 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.56 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.Meta Platforms's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and set a $725.00 price objective (down from $825.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $840.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Arete Research set a $735.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $840.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. RHL Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Niles Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Further Reading

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