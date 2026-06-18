Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Sells $675,799.70 in Stock

Key Points CEO Michael Barrett sold 178,596 shares of Magnite stock on June 15 at an average price of $16.59, totaling about $2.96 million. After the sale, he still owned 403,074 shares, a 30.7% reduction in his position.

of Magnite stock on June 15 at an average price of $16.59, totaling about $2.96 million. After the sale, he still owned 403,074 shares, a 30.7% reduction in his position. Magnite recently beat quarterly earnings estimates , reporting $0.13 EPS versus the $0.11 consensus and revenue of $164.37 million, up 5.5% year over year. Analysts currently expect the company to earn about $0.60 per share for the full fiscal year.

, reporting $0.13 EPS versus the $0.11 consensus and revenue of $164.37 million, up 5.5% year over year. Analysts currently expect the company to earn about $0.60 per share for the full fiscal year. Wall Street remains broadly bullish on MGNI, with eight Buy ratings and a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. The average analyst price target is $23.89, above the stock’s recent trading level.

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI - Get Free Report) Director Douglas Knopper sold 37,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $675,799.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 125,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,161. The trade was a 22.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Magnite Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of MGNI opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $26.65. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.24 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 21.96%.Magnite's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Magnite from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Magnite

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,802,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,247,000 after acquiring an additional 148,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Magnite by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,920,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,428 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Magnite by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,629,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484,689 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Magnite by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,983,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,322,000 after acquiring an additional 367,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,358,000 after acquiring an additional 230,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company's stock.

Magnite News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Magnite this week:

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) operates as an independent sell-side advertising platform that enables publishers and digital media owners to monetize their inventory through programmatic advertising. Formed in 2020 through the merger of Rubicon Project and Telaria, Magnite combines technologies for desktop, mobile, connected television (CTV) and digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad exchanges. The company provides an end-to-end solution designed to help media owners optimize yield across open marketplaces, private marketplaces and programmatic guaranteed deals.

At the core of Magnite's offering is its supply-side platform (SSP), which connects publishers' ad impressions to demand-side platforms (DSPs) through real-time bidding (RTB).

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