McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Sells $904,800.00 in Stock

Key Points Director Joseph Hanna sold 7,500 shares of McGrath RentCorp at an average price of $120.64, totaling about $904,800. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

of McGrath RentCorp at an average price of $120.64, totaling about $904,800. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Hanna still owned 151,549 shares, and the sale represented a 4.72% reduction in his stake. McGrath RentCorp remains majority-owned by institutional investors, which hold about 92.05% of the stock.

in his stake. McGrath RentCorp remains majority-owned by institutional investors, which hold about of the stock. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $1.10, missing analyst expectations of $1.13, though revenue came in roughly in line. McGrath RentCorp also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.495 per share, implying a 1.7% yield.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC - Get Free Report) Director Joseph Hanna sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.64, for a total transaction of $904,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 151,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,282,871.36. The trade was a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $117.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.43. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $94.99 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The business's fifty day moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.99.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.19 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp's payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 767.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp, through its subsidiaries, provides rental, sales, and servicing of equipment for commercial, industrial, environmental, and residential markets. The company operates primarily through two segments—mobile storage and water management—offering flexible solutions for customers requiring on-site storage, water transport, treatment, and dewatering services.

In its mobile storage segment, McGrath RentCorp supplies portable storage containers and modular office units to sectors including construction, retail, government, and disaster restoration.

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