Kristian Reich Sells 50,000 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics insider Kristian Reich sold 50,000 shares on June 15 at an average price of $18.89, worth about $944,500. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics insider Kristian Reich sold 50,000 shares on June 15 at an average price of $18.89, worth about $944,500. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Another recent sale: Reich also sold another 50,000 shares on June 17 at an average price of $19.43, bringing his direct ownership to 2,924,551 shares after the earlier transaction.

Reich also sold another 50,000 shares on June 17 at an average price of $19.43, bringing his direct ownership to 2,924,551 shares after the earlier transaction. Stock and sentiment: MLTX opened at $19.19, well below its 52-week high of $62.75 but above its 52-week low of $5.95. Analysts remain mixed overall, with nine Buy ratings, four Holds, and three Sells, and an average target price of $23.85.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Get Free Report) insider Kristian Reich sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $944,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,924,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,244,768.39. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kristian Reich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Kristian Reich sold 50,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $971,500.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MLTX opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.60 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.04. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3,343.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,320 shares of the company's stock worth $13,453,000 after buying an additional 334,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,553 shares of the company's stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 4,584.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,397 shares of the company's stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 38,556 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,905 shares of the company's stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

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