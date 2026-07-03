MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) CEO Sells $956,933.25 in Stock

Key Points MoonLake Immunotherapeutics CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 47,775 shares on July 1 at an average price of $20.03, worth about $956,933. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and he still directly owns 2.88 million shares.

on July 1 at an average price of $20.03, worth about $956,933. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and he still directly owns 2.88 million shares. The CEO has been active in selling stock recently , including two earlier transactions in April totaling more than 150,000 shares and about $2.75 million combined.

, including two earlier transactions in April totaling more than 150,000 shares and about $2.75 million combined. MLTX remains a volatile biotech name: the stock opened at $18.95, the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, and analysts currently have a consensus rating of Hold with an average price target of $24.21.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Get Free Report) CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 47,775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $956,933.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,877,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,628,673.54. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Da Silva Jorge Santos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 51,873 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $945,644.79.

On Friday, April 10th, Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 98,127 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,518.07.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MLTX opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.04. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

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