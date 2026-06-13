Insider Selling: Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Insider Sells 2,170 Shares of Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS - Get Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 2,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 63,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,075. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

David Malcom Rodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,349 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $151,931.57.

On Monday, May 18th, David Malcom Rodman sold 417 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $11,488.35.

On Tuesday, May 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $186,377.28.

On Wednesday, May 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 14,056 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $401,720.48.

On Monday, May 11th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,171 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $64,500.41.

On Friday, April 17th, David Malcom Rodman sold 416 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $13,033.28.

On Wednesday, April 15th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $175,585.68.

On Monday, April 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 14,058 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $373,099.32.

On Thursday, April 9th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,170 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $59,414.60.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.57. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The firm's 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.61.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 1,845.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,101 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

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