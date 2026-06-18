Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Insider Sells 9,890 Shares

Key Points Mineralys Therapeutics insider David Malcom Rodman sold 9,890 shares on June 15 at an average price of $23.81, for proceeds of about $235,481. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

sold 9,890 shares on June 15 at an average price of $23.81, for proceeds of about $235,481. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Rodman has been actively selling shares in recent weeks, including multiple additional transactions on June 17, June 12, and June 10. After the latest sale, he still owned 57,095 shares, though his position was reduced by 14.76%.

The stock closed at $25.13, below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with a $49.33 target price. Mineralys also recently reported a quarterly EPS loss of $0.47, which beat expectations.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS - Get Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 9,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $235,480.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,431.95. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

David Malcom Rodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, David Malcom Rodman sold 4,584 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $114,600.00.

On Friday, June 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,349 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $151,931.57.

On Wednesday, June 10th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,170 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $54,250.00.

On Monday, May 18th, David Malcom Rodman sold 417 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $11,488.35.

On Tuesday, May 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $186,377.28.

On Wednesday, May 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 14,056 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $401,720.48.

On Monday, May 11th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,171 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $64,500.41.

On Friday, April 17th, David Malcom Rodman sold 416 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $13,033.28.

On Wednesday, April 15th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $175,585.68.

On Monday, April 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 14,058 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $373,099.32.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ MLYS opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.57. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Mineralys Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MLYS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 65.5% in the first quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP now owns 69,571 shares of the company's stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,100,372 shares of the company's stock worth $29,809,000 after buying an additional 113,092 shares during the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP raised its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 83.9% during the first quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 533,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 243,329 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 154,686 shares of the company's stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,266 shares of the company's stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company's stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

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