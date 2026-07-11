Insider Selling: Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Insider Sells $65,781.30 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS - Get Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 2,171 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $65,781.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,309.90. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

David Malcom Rodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, David Malcom Rodman sold 4,584 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $114,600.00.

On Monday, June 15th, David Malcom Rodman sold 9,890 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $235,480.90.

On Friday, June 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,349 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $151,931.57.

On Wednesday, June 10th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,170 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $54,250.00.

On Monday, May 18th, David Malcom Rodman sold 417 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $11,488.35.

On Tuesday, May 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $186,377.28.

On Wednesday, May 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 14,056 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $401,720.48.

On Monday, May 11th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,171 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $64,500.41.

On Friday, April 17th, David Malcom Rodman sold 416 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $13,033.28.

On Wednesday, April 15th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $175,585.68.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLYS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 727,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,234. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mineralys Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MLYS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLYS. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,323,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,352,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 333,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,999 shares of the company's stock worth $115,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,976 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP raised its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 2,772,654 shares of the company's stock worth $105,139,000 after purchasing an additional 755,302 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 22.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,133 shares of the company's stock worth $80,850,000 after purchasing an additional 387,641 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

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