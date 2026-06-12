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Insider Buying: Mobia Medical (NASDAQ:MOBI) CFO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

June 12, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • CFO Nelson Bunker Curnes bought 5,000 shares of Mobia Medical on June 9 at an average price of $12.79, spending a total of $63,950.
  • After the purchase, Curnes directly owned 366,997 shares, valued at about $4.69 million, and the trade increased his stake by 1.38%.
  • Mobia Medical’s stock was trading at $12.32, with a 12-month range of $10.19 to $14.77, and analysts currently assign it a Moderate Buy consensus rating with an average target price of $20.25.

Mobia Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBI - Get Free Report) CFO Nelson Bunker Curnes bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 366,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,693,891.63. The trade was a 1.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mobia Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOBI opened at $12.32 on Friday. Mobia Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 2.84.

Mobia Medical (NASDAQ:MOBI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades


A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOBI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mobia Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mobia Medical from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mobia Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mobia Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mobia Medical to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on MOBI

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