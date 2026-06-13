Meridian (NASDAQ:MRDN) CEO Sells $91,280.00 in Stock

Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRDN - Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Brian Goodman sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $91,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 472,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,917.52. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony Brian Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 9,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $117,180.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 12,196 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $126,472.52.

On Monday, May 4th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $127,500.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $64,100.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $63,400.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 2,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $12,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 4,603 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $29,183.02.

On Friday, April 17th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 404 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $2,787.60.

On Thursday, April 16th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 3,876 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $26,821.92.

Meridian Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRDN opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70. Meridian Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $181.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRDN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Meridian had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a negative return on equity of 99.65%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Meridian Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRDN has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Meridian in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "sell (e+)" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Meridian to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Meridian

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Meridian during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Meridian during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Meridian by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,695 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 65,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company's stock.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Holdings Inc is engaged in the online gaming and betting business, providing sports betting, online casino, and gaming operations across multiple jurisdictions in Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. The company has three reportable segments: MeridianBet Group, GMAG, and RKings & CFAC. The MeridianBet Group segment includes retail and online sports betting, casinos, and related gaming operations. The GMAG segment focuses on the resale of third-party gaming content, mainly serving customers in the Asia-Pacific region.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].