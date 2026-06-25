Meridian (NASDAQ:MRDN) CEO Anthony Brian Goodman Sells 3,650 Shares of Stock

Key Points Meridian CEO Anthony Brian Goodman sold 3,650 shares on Monday, June 22 at an average price of $13.76, totaling $50,224. After the sale, he still owned 434,813 shares valued at about $5.98 million.

on Monday, June 22 at an average price of $13.76, totaling $50,224. After the sale, he still owned 434,813 shares valued at about $5.98 million. Goodman has been actively trimming his stake with several additional sales in recent weeks, including 5,500 shares on June 23 and multiple other transactions dating back to April.

with several additional sales in recent weeks, including 5,500 shares on June 23 and multiple other transactions dating back to April. Meridian shares were up slightly and opened at $13.22, while analysts currently hold a consensus Sell rating on the stock with an average price target of $21.60.

Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRDN - Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Brian Goodman sold 3,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $50,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 434,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,983,026.88. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Brian Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 5,500 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $75,515.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 5,000 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $68,500.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 5,000 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $71,650.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $126,800.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 9,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $117,180.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 7,000 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $91,280.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 12,196 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $126,472.52.

On Monday, May 4th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $127,500.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $64,100.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $63,400.00.

Meridian Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MRDN opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78. Meridian Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $22.78.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRDN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter. Meridian had a negative return on equity of 99.65% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRDN. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Meridian in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "sell (e+)" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Meridian to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Meridian presently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and an average price target of $21.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Meridian

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Meridian during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Meridian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 79,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company's stock.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Holdings Inc is engaged in the online gaming and betting business, providing sports betting, online casino, and gaming operations across multiple jurisdictions in Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. The company has three reportable segments: MeridianBet Group, GMAG, and RKings & CFAC. The MeridianBet Group segment includes retail and online sports betting, casinos, and related gaming operations. The GMAG segment focuses on the resale of third-party gaming content, mainly serving customers in the Asia-Pacific region.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].