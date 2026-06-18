Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $2,739,870.32 in Stock

Key Points Moderna President Stephen Hoge sold 53,336 shares on June 15 for about $2.74 million, at an average price of $51.37 per share. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 15 for about $2.74 million, at an average price of $51.37 per share. The sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan. After the transaction, Hoge still held 1,483,848 shares valued at about $76.2 million, representing a 3.47% decrease in his position. He also sold the same number of shares in a prior May trade.

valued at about $76.2 million, representing a in his position. He also sold the same number of shares in a prior May trade. Moderna's stock was trading near its 52-week high, opening at $61.80 versus a high of $62.30, while the company remains unprofitable with a recent quarterly EPS miss. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of Reduce with an average price target of $36.60.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 53,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $2,739,870.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 1,483,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,225,271.76. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 53,336 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $2,581,462.40.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $62.30.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $236.37 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 143.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. Moderna's revenue for the quarter was up 260.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Encore Global Management LP bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Moderna News

Here are the key news stories impacting Moderna this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Moderna and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $36.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company's platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna's flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].