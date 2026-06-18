Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Insider Sandeep Bharathi Sells 2,231 Shares

Key Points Marvell insider sale: Insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of Marvell Technology at an average price of $299.13, totaling about $667,359. The sale was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and was tied to tax withholding from equity vesting.

Insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of Marvell Technology at an average price of $299.13, totaling about $667,359. The sale was made under a pre-arranged and was tied to tax withholding from equity vesting. Strong recent performance: Marvell reported quarterly EPS of $0.80, matching analyst expectations, while revenue of $2.42 billion slightly beat forecasts. Revenue rose 27.6% year over year, underscoring continued growth in its semiconductor business.

Marvell reported quarterly EPS of $0.80, matching analyst expectations, while revenue of $2.42 billion slightly beat forecasts. Revenue rose year over year, underscoring continued growth in its semiconductor business. Wall Street remains upbeat: Analysts have recently raised price targets and maintained bullish ratings, with the consensus rating at Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.68. The stock has also benefited from positive AI-related headlines and expectations around its role in data-center infrastructure.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total transaction of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Sandeep Bharathi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20.

On Thursday, March 26th, Sandeep Bharathi sold 44,414 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $4,424,078.54.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $289.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm's 50 day moving average is $193.56 and its 200 day moving average is $123.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $324.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 18th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $224.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,940,503,000 after buying an additional 1,677,724 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,185,000 after buying an additional 97,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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