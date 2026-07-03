Red Oak Partners, Llc Buys 27,744 Shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Stock

Key Points Red Oak Partners , a major shareholder in Motorsport Games, bought 27,744 shares at $3.95 each for about $109,589, boosting its stake by 10.76% to 285,611 shares.

, a major shareholder in Motorsport Games, bought 27,744 shares at $3.95 each for about $109,589, boosting its stake by 10.76% to 285,611 shares. MSGM shares rose 5.1% and were trading around $4.31, with the company carrying a market cap of about $18 million and a 52-week range of $2.11 to $5.56.

and were trading around $4.31, with the company carrying a market cap of about $18 million and a 52-week range of $2.11 to $5.56. Analyst sentiment remains cautious overall, with recent rating changes leaving Motorsport Games at an average "Reduce" rating even as some forecasts point to improving profitability in 2026 and 2027.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM - Get Free Report) major shareholder Red Oak Partners, Llc bought 27,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,588.80. Following the purchase, the insider owned 285,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,128,163.45. This trade represents a 10.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Motorsport Games Trading Up 5.1%

NASDAQ:MSGM opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Motorsport Games from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorsport Games from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Motorsport Games to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorsport Games currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on Motorsport Games

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorsport Games

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Motorsport Games in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 43.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Key Motorsport Games News

Here are the key news stories impacting Motorsport Games this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder Red Oak Partners bought 27,744 shares at an average of $3.95, increasing its stake by 10.76%; insider buying is often viewed as a vote of confidence in the company’s outlook. SEC filing

Major shareholder Red Oak Partners bought 27,744 shares at an average of $3.95, increasing its stake by 10.76%; insider buying is often viewed as a vote of confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised attention on MSGM by publishing earnings estimates that point to improving profitability in 2026 and 2027, including projected EPS of $0.23 for FY2026 and $0.74 for FY2027, which can support a more constructive valuation view.

Sidoti raised attention on MSGM by publishing earnings estimates that point to improving profitability in 2026 and 2027, including projected EPS of $0.23 for FY2026 and $0.74 for FY2027, which can support a more constructive valuation view. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti also provided quarterly EPS estimates for Q2 2026 through Q4 2027, reinforcing that analysts see a gradual earnings ramp, but these are still forecasts rather than confirmed results.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games, Inc is a publicly traded developer and publisher of interactive motorsport entertainment, headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company specializes in creating officially licensed racing simulation titles and managing associated esports competitions. By focusing exclusively on the motorsport genre, Motorsport Games aims to deliver authentic digital experiences that mirror the rules, tracks and vehicles of real-world racing series.

The company's core activities include the development of video games under licenses from major sanctioning bodies such as NASCAR, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and International Motor Sports Association (IMSA).

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