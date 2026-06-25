Jarrod Patten Sells 1,500 Shares of Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

Key Points Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,500 shares of Strategy on June 23 at an average price of $106.08, totaling $159,120. After the sale, he still held 28,406 shares, reducing his ownership by 5.02%.

of Strategy on June 23 at an average price of $106.08, totaling $159,120. After the sale, he still held 28,406 shares, reducing his ownership by 5.02%. Strategy’s stock was trading at $94.26, far below its 52-week high of $457.22, as the company remained highly sensitive to swings in Bitcoin prices. The stock also sits well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

prices. The stock also sits well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. While analysts still largely rate the stock Moderate Buy with an average price target of $313.93, recent commentary raised concerns about the company’s Bitcoin-focused financing model, dividend coverage, and potential dilution.

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,308.48. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Strategy Stock Performance

Strategy stock opened at $94.26 on Thursday. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $92.28 and a twelve month high of $457.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.49. The stock's 50 day moving average is $151.04 and its 200 day moving average is $148.13.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($16.49) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin’s drop below the $60,000 area triggered a broad crypto selloff, and Strategy’s shares fell in tandem as traders reacted to the company’s large Bitcoin holdings and high sensitivity to BTC price moves. Article Title

Bitcoin’s drop below the $60,000 area triggered a broad crypto selloff, and Strategy’s shares fell in tandem as traders reacted to the company’s large Bitcoin holdings and high sensitivity to BTC price moves. Negative Sentiment: Several reports warned that Strategy’s financing model is under stress, with analysts and crypto commentators saying the company should pause Bitcoin purchases, rebuild cash reserves, and address rising dividend obligations tied to its preferred stock. Article Title

Several reports warned that Strategy’s financing model is under stress, with analysts and crypto commentators saying the company should pause Bitcoin purchases, rebuild cash reserves, and address rising dividend obligations tied to its preferred stock. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern is also rising around STRC preferred stock, which has traded below par and fueled worries about dividend coverage, potential dilution, and whether Strategy may need to sell Bitcoin or slow its accumulation strategy. Article Title

Investor concern is also rising around STRC preferred stock, which has traded below par and fueled worries about dividend coverage, potential dilution, and whether Strategy may need to sell Bitcoin or slow its accumulation strategy. Negative Sentiment: Commentary today also focused on Strategy’s paper losses on its Bitcoin stack and the possibility that the company’s “Bitcoin machine” is weakening as MSTR, BTC, and STRC all come under pressure at the same time. Article Title

Commentary today also focused on Strategy’s paper losses on its Bitcoin stack and the possibility that the company’s “Bitcoin machine” is weakening as MSTR, BTC, and STRC all come under pressure at the same time. Neutral Sentiment: Some market watchers noted that Strategy recently continued buying Bitcoin and boosted its dollar reserves, but that has not been enough to offset the selloff in crypto-related sentiment. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Strategy by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in Strategy by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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