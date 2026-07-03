Lynn Dugle Sells 1,300 Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Key Points Director Lynn Dugle sold 1,300 Micron shares on June 30 for about $1.50 million, trimming her stake by 6.83% while still holding 17,728 shares.

on June 30 for about $1.50 million, trimming her stake by 6.83% while still holding 17,728 shares. Micron’s recent earnings beat expectations , with EPS of $25.11 and revenue of $41.46 billion, and the company issued strong Q4 2026 guidance of 30 to 32 EPS.

, with EPS of $25.11 and revenue of $41.46 billion, and the company issued strong Q4 2026 guidance of 30 to 32 EPS. The stock is under pressure despite upbeat fundamentals, falling 5.5% amid broader semiconductor and memory-sector weakness, valuation concerns, and reports of added legal and supply-related headwinds.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) Director Lynn Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Micron Technology Stock Down 5.5%

MU opened at $975.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $867.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayban acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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