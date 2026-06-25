Louise Frederika Kooij Sells 40,000 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock

Key Points NewAmsterdam Pharma CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 40,000 shares on June 22 at an average price of $30.20, totaling about $1.21 million. After the sale, she held 24,353 shares, reducing her ownership by 62.16%.

on June 22 at an average price of $30.20, totaling about $1.21 million. After the sale, she held 24,353 shares, reducing her ownership by 62.16%. Kooij also sold 65,000 shares in a prior transaction on May 26 at an average price of $35.69, worth about $2.32 million, indicating a continued pattern of insider selling.

on May 26 at an average price of $35.69, worth about $2.32 million, indicating a continued pattern of insider selling. Despite mixed financials, Wall Street currently gives NAMS a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with a target price of $48.60, while the company remains a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm focused on cardiometabolic diseases.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $1,208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $735,460.60. The trade was a 62.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Louise Frederika Kooij also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Louise Frederika Kooij sold 65,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $2,319,850.00.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $32.60 on Thursday. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.07. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 943.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4,425.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NAMS. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NewAmsterdam Pharma

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

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