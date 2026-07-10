Ingrid Delaet Sells 2,737 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Key Points Insider selling: Neurocrine Biosciences insider Ingrid Delaet sold 8,433 shares on July 9 at an average price of $178.72, totaling about $1.5 million. The sale was part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Neurocrine Biosciences insider Ingrid Delaet sold 8,433 shares on July 9 at an average price of $178.72, totaling about $1.5 million. The sale was part of a pre-arranged trading plan. Multiple recent transactions: Delaet also sold shares on July 7 and July 8, along with an earlier sale on May 29, reducing her ownership by 34.2% over the period. After the latest trade, she still directly owned 16,225 shares.

Delaet also sold shares on July 7 and July 8, along with an earlier sale on May 29, reducing her ownership by 34.2% over the period. After the latest trade, she still directly owned 16,225 shares. Stock and analyst backdrop: NBIX was trading near its 12-month high at $180.55 and has attracted mostly bullish analyst coverage, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.10. Recent news also highlighted a new Phase 2 study and an upcoming second-quarter earnings call on July 30.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) insider Ingrid Delaet sold 2,737 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $488,663.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,896,811.50. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ingrid Delaet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Ingrid Delaet sold 3,401 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.57, for a total transaction of $607,316.57.

On Thursday, July 9th, Ingrid Delaet sold 8,433 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total value of $1,507,145.76.

On Friday, May 29th, Ingrid Delaet sold 2,261 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $354,321.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $180.55 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.14 and a twelve month high of $181.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 582.9% during the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Neurocrine Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: NBIX was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , signaling improved earnings optimism and potentially supporting further upside. Article Title

NBIX was upgraded to , signaling improved earnings optimism and potentially supporting further upside. Positive Sentiment: News that Neurocrine has started a Phase 2 CAH study in children under 4 may be encouraging for the pipeline, and another article suggested the stock could be undervalued after the new study. Article Title Article Title

News that Neurocrine has started a may be encouraging for the pipeline, and another article suggested the stock could be after the new study. Neutral Sentiment: Neurocrine announced it will host its second-quarter 2026 earnings conference call and webcast on July 30 ; this is important upcoming catalyst news, but it does not change fundamentals by itself. Article Title

Neurocrine announced it will host its ; this is important upcoming catalyst news, but it does not change fundamentals by itself. Neutral Sentiment: A separate note said NBIX looks fair on earnings but pricey versus biotechs , which is more of a valuation check than a clear stock-moving event. Article Title

A separate note said NBIX looks , which is more of a valuation check than a clear stock-moving event. Negative Sentiment: Insider Ingrid Delaet sold shares in three transactions over July 7-9. The sales were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which limits how bearish the signal is, but insider selling can still temper enthusiasm. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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