Insider Selling: National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Insider Sells 12,058 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: National CineMedia insider Maria Vg Woods sold 12,058 shares on July 2 at an average price of $3.77, totaling about $45,459. After the transaction, she still owned 163,162 shares.

National CineMedia insider Maria Vg Woods sold 12,058 shares on July 2 at an average price of $3.77, totaling about $45,459. After the transaction, she still owned 163,162 shares. Recent operating results: NCMI recently reported quarterly EPS of -$0.23, beating analyst expectations of -$0.26, and revenue of $34.0 million versus estimates of $32.92 million.

NCMI recently reported quarterly EPS of -$0.23, beating analyst expectations of -$0.26, and revenue of $34.0 million versus estimates of $32.92 million. Analyst and investor sentiment: The stock currently has a consensus Hold rating with a $5.38 target price, while institutional investors continue to own a large majority of the company’s shares.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI - Get Free Report) insider Maria Vg Woods sold 12,058 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $45,458.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 163,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $615,120.74. The trade was a 6.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NCMI opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.31 million, a P/E ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $5.14.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. National CineMedia's payout ratio is -133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered National CineMedia from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCMI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 78.3% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 458,939 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 201,564 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,983 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,820,737 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 691,879 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company's stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a leading U.S. out-of-home media company specializing in cinema advertising. The firm operates a proprietary network that delivers high-impact advertising content to moviegoers across a broad footprint of theaters, offering brands a targeted and immersive way to engage audiences in a captive, distraction-free environment.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, National CineMedia began as a joint venture among several major exhibition chains.

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