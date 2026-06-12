Insider Selling: NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Sells 5,307 Shares of Stock

Key Points NeoGenomics Director Lynn Tetrault sold 5,307 shares on June 9 at an average price of $11.29, totaling about $59,916. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on June 9 at an average price of $11.29, totaling about $59,916. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Tetrault still owned 91,422 shares valued at roughly $1.03 million, representing a 5.49% reduction in their stake.

valued at roughly $1.03 million, representing a in their stake. NeoGenomics recently reported Q1 EPS of $0.01, matching expectations, while revenue rose 11.3% year over year to $186.67 million. Analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average price target of $13.86.

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO - Get Free Report) Director Lynn Tetrault sold 5,307 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $59,916.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,032,154.38. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NEO opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.82. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 13.30%.The business had revenue of $186.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. The company's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEO. Weiss Ratings upgraded NeoGenomics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Leerink Partners raised shares of NeoGenomics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,725,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 9,927,269 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $76,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,837 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,182,000. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 120.9% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,345,263 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $18,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,798,939 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol NEO, is a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic and molecular testing services. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the company operates an integrated network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories across the United States, Europe and Asia. NeoGenomics delivers diagnostic insights that support oncologists, pathologists and healthcare institutions in the detection, prognosis and treatment of hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

The company's core service offerings include flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), karyotyping and advanced molecular assays such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

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