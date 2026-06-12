Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) CFO Sells $51,758.28 in Stock

Key Points Nexxen International CFO Sagi Niri sold 5,922 shares on June 10 at an average price of $8.74, totaling $51,758.28. The filing noted the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on June 10 at an average price of $8.74, totaling $51,758.28. The filing noted the trade was made under a pre-arranged . Niri has also been selling shares repeatedly in recent days , including larger sales on June 1 and June 2. After the latest transaction, he still held 495,050 shares valued at about $4.33 million.

, including larger sales on June 1 and June 2. After the latest transaction, he still held 495,050 shares valued at about $4.33 million. The stock was trading around $8.59, near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and analysts currently assign it a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $10.69.

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) CFO Sagi Niri sold 5,922 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $51,758.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 495,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,326,737. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sagi Niri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Sagi Niri sold 13,164 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $112,420.56.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sagi Niri sold 1,027 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $8,811.66.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sagi Niri sold 18,660 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $158,983.20.

On Monday, June 1st, Sagi Niri sold 33,757 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $291,322.91.

On Friday, May 29th, Sagi Niri sold 1,486 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $12,631.00.

Nexxen International Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:NEXN opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Nexxen International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $86.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexxen International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Nexxen International during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Nexxen International by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 56,808 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexxen International by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexxen International by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 950,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 283,295 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,300 shares of the company's stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nexxen International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nexxen International

About Nexxen International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns.

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