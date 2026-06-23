Sagi Niri Sells 2,098 Shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Stock

Key Points Nexxen International CFO Sagi Niri sold 2,098 shares on June 17 at an average price of $8.78, totaling about $18,420. The trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, and Niri’s direct stake fell by 0.46%.

on June 17 at an average price of $8.78, totaling about $18,420. The trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, and Niri’s direct stake fell by 0.46%. Niri has been actively selling shares recently , with several additional transactions in June and late May, including a large sale of 34,667 shares on June 16. Across these trades, the stock was generally sold in the $8.50 to $8.78 range.

, with several additional transactions in June and late May, including a large sale of 34,667 shares on June 16. Across these trades, the stock was generally sold in the $8.50 to $8.78 range. Analysts remain broadly positive on NEXN, with eight Buy ratings and two Hold ratings and a consensus target price of $11.17. The stock also recently traded near $8.47, below its consensus target and within a broader 12-month range of $5.60 to $11.59.

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) CFO Sagi Niri sold 2,098 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $18,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 456,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,801.50. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sagi Niri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Sagi Niri sold 34,667 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $304,376.26.

On Monday, June 15th, Sagi Niri sold 1,160 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $10,103.60.

On Friday, June 12th, Sagi Niri sold 200 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $1,740.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sagi Niri sold 5,922 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $51,758.28.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sagi Niri sold 13,164 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $112,420.56.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sagi Niri sold 1,027 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $8,811.66.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sagi Niri sold 18,660 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $158,983.20.

On Monday, June 1st, Sagi Niri sold 33,757 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $291,322.91.

On Friday, May 29th, Sagi Niri sold 1,486 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $12,631.00.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

NEXN opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.69 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.84 million for the quarter. Nexxen International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nexxen International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nexxen International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexxen International by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nexxen International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Nexxen International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nexxen International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nexxen International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEXN

Nexxen International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns.

Further Reading

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