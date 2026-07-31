Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) CFO Sells $184,744.78 in Stock

Key Points Nexxen International CFO Sagi Niri sold 17,578 shares at an average price of $10.51, worth $184,744.78, reducing his stake by 12.2%. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and he retained 126,488 shares.

at an average price of $10.51, worth $184,744.78, reducing his stake by 12.2%. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and he retained 126,488 shares. Nexxen shares opened at $10.48, near their 12-month high of $10.83, with a market capitalization of approximately $589.8 million. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.06 on revenue of $86.84 million, while analysts expect $0.75 in full-year EPS.

Institutional ownership stands at 54.24%, with several firms significantly increasing their positions. Analyst sentiment is also positive: nine analysts rate the stock Buy and one rates it Hold, producing a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $11.61.

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) CFO Sagi Niri sold 17,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $184,744.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,388.88. The trade was a 12.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sagi Niri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Sagi Niri sold 3,655 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $35,563.15.

On Monday, July 6th, Sagi Niri sold 199 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,898.46.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Sagi Niri sold 49,826 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $475,340.04.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Sagi Niri sold 6,183 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $56,450.79.

On Monday, June 29th, Sagi Niri sold 68,886 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $625,484.88.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Sagi Niri sold 2,098 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $18,420.44.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Sagi Niri sold 34,667 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $304,376.26.

On Monday, June 15th, Sagi Niri sold 1,160 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $10,103.60.

On Friday, June 12th, Sagi Niri sold 200 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $1,740.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sagi Niri sold 5,922 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $51,758.28.

Nexxen International Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Nexxen International stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. The company has a market cap of $589.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.84 million during the quarter. Nexxen International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexxen International by 1,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 465,936 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nexxen International by 1,244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,926 shares of the company's stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,469 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Nexxen International during the second quarter valued at $124,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Nexxen International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Nexxen International by 354.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 95,219 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Nexxen International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Nexxen International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Nexxen International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nexxen International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexxen International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nexxen International

Nexxen International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns.

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