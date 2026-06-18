Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Sells $336,211.98 in Stock

Key Points Nektar Therapeutics insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 5,538 shares on June 15 at an average price of $60.71, totaling about $336,212. After the sale, he still held 15,437 shares, a 26.4% reduction in his ownership.

on June 15 at an average price of $60.71, totaling about $336,212. After the sale, he still held 15,437 shares, a 26.4% reduction in his ownership. The stock was trading up 1.1% and opened at $60.92, with a 50-day moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18. Nektar’s market cap is about $2.06 billion, and the stock has ranged from $8.27 to $109.00 over the past year.

and opened at $60.92, with a 50-day moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18. Nektar’s market cap is about $2.06 billion, and the stock has ranged from $8.27 to $109.00 over the past year. In its latest quarterly results, Nektar reported a loss of $1.82 per share, wider than analysts expected, though revenue of $10.86 million slightly beat estimates. Despite ongoing losses, Wall Street remains broadly constructive, with nine Buy ratings and a consensus Moderate Buy rating.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 5,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $336,211.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $937,180.27. This represents a 26.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Zalevsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jonathan Zalevsky sold 199 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $13,036.49.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.13. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $109.00.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.40% and a negative net margin of 284.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $105.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $123.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKTR

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body's immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar's product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

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