Jonathan Zalevsky Sells 5,681 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Nektar Therapeutics insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 5,681 shares at $70.00 each, totaling about $397,670. After the trade, he still held 9,756 shares, a 36.8% reduction in his position.

Nektar Therapeutics insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 5,681 shares at $70.00 each, totaling about $397,670. After the trade, he still held 9,756 shares, a in his position. Stock performance and valuation: NKTR was up 10.3% and opened at $71.04, trading near its 50-day moving average of $69.60 and above its 200-day average of $62.77. The stock has ranged from $21.02 to $109.00 over the past year.

NKTR was up 10.3% and opened at $71.04, trading near its 50-day moving average of $69.60 and above its 200-day average of $62.77. The stock has ranged from $21.02 to $109.00 over the past year. Analyst outlook: Wall Street remains broadly positive, with nine Buy ratings, one Hold, and one Sell. The consensus price target is $149.62, even though the company recently reported a quarterly EPS miss.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 5,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $397,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,920. This represents a 36.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Zalevsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Jonathan Zalevsky sold 5,538 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $336,211.98.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jonathan Zalevsky sold 199 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $13,036.49.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 10.3%

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $71.04 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.77.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.24). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.40% and a negative net margin of 284.18%.The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -9.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $123.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $105.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKTR

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body's immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar's product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].