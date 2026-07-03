NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Director Mark Christianson Sells 10,000 Shares

Key Points Director Mark Christianson sold 10,000 shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies at an average price of $3.18, totaling $31,800. After the sale, he still held 20,692 shares, a 32.58% reduction in his ownership.

of NeuroOne Medical Technologies at an average price of $3.18, totaling $31,800. After the sale, he still held 20,692 shares, a 32.58% reduction in his ownership. NeuroOne reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results , posting a loss of $0.25 per share versus the $0.23 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.86 million, below expectations of $2.58 million.

, posting a loss of $0.25 per share versus the $0.23 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.86 million, below expectations of $2.58 million. Analyst sentiment is mixed, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67, even as the stock traded near $3.00 and remained close to its 12-month low.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC - Get Free Report) Director Mark Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,800.56. This represents a 32.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NMTC opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.54. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 99.43% and a negative net margin of 68.35%.The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NeuroOne Medical Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut NeuroOne Medical Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from $1.60 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NMTC

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical device company focused on developing advanced neural interface technologies for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in neurosurgery and neurology. The company's core mission is to improve patient outcomes through next-generation electrode systems that enable high-resolution neural recording and targeted stimulation. By leveraging proprietary thin-film microelectrode arrays, NeuroOne aims to offer clinicians unprecedented single-unit precision during brain mapping procedures.

The company's flagship platform, the EVO™ system, integrates thin-film neural electrodes with intraoperative monitoring hardware and software.

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