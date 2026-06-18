NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) CEO Alon Ben-Noon Purchases 250,000 Shares

Key Points CEO Alon Ben-Noon bought 250,000 shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics at $0.80 each, a $200,000 transaction that boosted his direct ownership by 5.84% to 4,534,233 shares.

bought 250,000 shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics at $0.80 each, a $200,000 transaction that boosted his direct ownership by 5.84% to 4,534,233 shares. The stock was trading around $0.71 after rising 0.9%, while its 52-week range is $0.63 to $2.52 and its market cap is about $22.95 million.

after rising 0.9%, while its 52-week range is $0.63 to $2.52 and its market cap is about $22.95 million. Analyst sentiment is mixed but generally positive, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $8.50, though ratings range from Strong Buy to Sell.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN - Get Free Report) CEO Alon Ben-Noon bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,534,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,386.40. This represents a 5.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:NRSN opened at $0.71 on Thursday. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $22.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company's 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm started coverage on NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NeuroSense Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of NeuroSense Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRSN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 91.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,375 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,450 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies for neurodegenerative and age-related neurological disorders. The company's primary mission is to address unmet medical needs in diseases characterized by protein aggregation, chronic inflammation and cellular senescence in the central nervous system.

At the core of NeuroSense's approach is a proprietary senotherapeutic platform designed to selectively target and clear senescent cells that contribute to neurodegeneration.

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