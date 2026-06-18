Insider Selling: Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Sells 2,964 Shares of Stock

Key Points Natera director Rowan Chapman sold 2,964 shares on June 16 at an average price of $216.78, totaling about $642,536. The sale cut Chapman's stake by nearly 49% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 16 at an average price of $216.78, totaling about $642,536. The sale cut Chapman's stake by nearly 49% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Natera shares were up 2.9% in Thursday trading, opening at $226.44. The stock remains well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a 52-week range of $131.81 to $256.36.

in Thursday trading, opening at $226.44. The stock remains well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a 52-week range of $131.81 to $256.36. Wall Street remains broadly bullish on Natera, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $256.53. Institutional ownership is extremely high at 99.90%, and several major firms recently increased their positions.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) Director Rowan Chapman sold 2,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $642,535.92. Following the sale, the director owned 3,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $677,220.72. The trade was a 48.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Natera Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Natera stock opened at $226.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.50. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $256.36. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Natera by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,854,334 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,944,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Natera by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,976,325 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,140,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Natera by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,389,599 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $545,624,000 after acquiring an additional 72,087 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,665,013 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $428,987,000 after acquiring an additional 727,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 1,446.1% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,633,334 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $603,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Natera from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTRA

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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