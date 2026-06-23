NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) Director Buys 18,200 Shares

Key Points Director David Jiang bought 18,200 NextTrip shares at $2.75 each, a $50,050 purchase that increased his stake by 1.16% to 1,582,157 shares.

bought 18,200 NextTrip shares at $2.75 each, a $50,050 purchase that increased his stake by 1.16% to 1,582,157 shares. NextTrip stock recently traded at $2.05 , below its 50-day moving average of $2.47 and 200-day moving average of $2.96, with a market cap of about $29.7 million.

, below its 50-day moving average of $2.47 and 200-day moving average of $2.96, with a market cap of about $29.7 million. Analysts are mixed on the stock, but the current consensus from MarketBeat is Hold with an average price target of $7.50.

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP - Get Free Report) Director David Jiang purchased 18,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,582,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,350,931.75. This trade represents a 1.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NextTrip Stock Performance

NTRP opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business's 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.03. NextTrip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextTrip from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NextTrip from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NextTrip to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NextTrip

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextTrip

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextTrip stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP - Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,852 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of NextTrip worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextTrip Company Profile

NextTrip, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of travel technology solutions in the United States. The company offers NXT2.0, a booking engine technology platform, which provides travel distributors access to an inventory. It is also involved in the provision of online leisure travel agency services for booking hotels, flights, and curated vacations. The company was formerly known as Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc and changed its name to NextTrip, Inc in March 2024. NextTrip, Inc is based in Sunrise, Florida.

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