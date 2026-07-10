Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Major Shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se Sells 10,621 Shares

Key Points Major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se sold 219,075 Netskope shares on July 9 at an average price of $12.23, totaling about $2.68 million. The filing follows several other recent sales by the same shareholder.

sold 219,075 Netskope shares on July 9 at an average price of $12.23, totaling about $2.68 million. The filing follows several other recent sales by the same shareholder. Netskope reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results , with EPS of -$0.06 versus the -$0.07 estimate and revenue of $201.59 million, up 27.8% year over year. The company also issued Q2 2027 and FY 2027 guidance below breakeven.

, with EPS of -$0.06 versus the -$0.07 estimate and revenue of $201.59 million, up 27.8% year over year. The company also issued Q2 2027 and FY 2027 guidance below breakeven. Analysts remain generally positive, though several have trimmed price targets recently; the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy” with an average target price of $17.11. The stock opened at $12.42, above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se sold 10,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $124,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lightspeed Venture Partners Se also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Lightspeed Venture Partners Se sold 219,075 shares of Netskope stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $2,679,287.25.

On Monday, June 15th, Lightspeed Venture Partners Se sold 336,173 shares of Netskope stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $3,025,557.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Lightspeed Venture Partners Se sold 1,313,827 shares of Netskope stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $12,074,070.13.

Netskope Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTSK opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. Netskope Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $27.99.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Netskope has set its Q2 2027 guidance at -0.070--0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.180--0.180 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netskope Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netskope

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netskope in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netskope in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Netskope in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Netskope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,733,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Netskope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,733,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Netskope from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Netskope in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on shares of Netskope from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netskope from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Netskope in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTSK

About Netskope

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

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