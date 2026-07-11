Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Director William J.G. Griffith Purchases 610,291 Shares of Stock

Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) Director William J.G. Griffith bought 610,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $7,213,639.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 610,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,213,639.62. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Netskope Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Netskope stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.32. 3,986,452 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,431,445. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.60. Netskope Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The firm's 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter. Netskope's revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Netskope has set its Q2 2027 guidance at -0.070--0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.180--0.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netskope Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netskope

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTSK. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Netskope by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,164 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netskope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Netskope in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Netskope by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netskope by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Netskope in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Netskope from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $18.00 price target on Netskope in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Netskope from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Netskope from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netskope

Trending Headlines about Netskope

Here are the key news stories impacting Netskope this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director William J.G. Griffith bought 610,291 shares at $11.82 each, a sizable insider purchase that can signal confidence in Netskope’s outlook. SEC filing

Director William J.G. Griffith bought 610,291 shares at $11.82 each, a sizable insider purchase that can signal confidence in Netskope’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners VIII also bought 610,291 shares at the same price, reinforcing the view that key insiders see value around current levels. SEC filing

Major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners VIII also bought 610,291 shares at the same price, reinforcing the view that key insiders see value around current levels. Neutral Sentiment: The company recently reported June short interest at 26.9 million shares, up 76.4% from mid-June and equal to 8.9% of shares sold short, which suggests a meaningful bearish bet but not necessarily an immediate catalyst.

The company recently reported June short interest at 26.9 million shares, up 76.4% from mid-June and equal to 8.9% of shares sold short, which suggests a meaningful bearish bet but not necessarily an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Lightspeed Venture Partners sold shares on multiple recent dates, including 219,075 shares at $12.23 and smaller sales at $11.70, which can be viewed as insider profit-taking. SEC filing

Netskope Company Profile

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

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