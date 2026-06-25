Eitan Oppenhaim Sells 1,290 Shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock

Key Points Nova director Eitan Oppenhaim sold 1,290 shares on June 22 at an average price of $581.20, for about $749,748. The sale reduced his stake by 16.73% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 22 at an average price of $581.20, for about $749,748. The sale reduced his stake by 16.73% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Nova recently reported strong quarterly results , with EPS of $2.33 and revenue of $235.31 million, both ahead of analyst expectations. Revenue rose 10.3% year over year, and the company guided Q2 2026 EPS to a range of 2.340 to 2.480.

, with EPS of $2.33 and revenue of $235.31 million, both ahead of analyst expectations. Revenue rose 10.3% year over year, and the company guided Q2 2026 EPS to a range of 2.340 to 2.480. Wall Street remains broadly positive on NVMI, with eight Buy ratings and two Hold ratings. The consensus analyst price target is $545.50, though some firms recently raised targets as high as $640.

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) Director Eitan Oppenhaim sold 1,290 shares of Nova stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.20, for a total value of $749,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,885.20. This represents a 16.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eitan Oppenhaim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Eitan Oppenhaim sold 1,504 shares of Nova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.48, for a total transaction of $781,297.92.

Nova Trading Down 1.7%

NVMI opened at $518.85 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $522.36 and its 200-day moving average is $455.08. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $232.73 and a 1-year high of $615.99. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.75.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.02 million. Nova had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Nova during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Nova by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Nova by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nova by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $494.00 price target on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Nova from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nova from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Nova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nova from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $545.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nova

About Nova

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NASDAQ: NVMI) develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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