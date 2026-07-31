Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Purchases $107,105.00 in Stock

Key Points Director James Shook purchased 3,100 Norwood Financial shares at $34.55 each, investing $107,105 and increasing his ownership by 32.68% to 12,586 shares.

at $34.55 each, investing $107,105 and increasing his ownership by 32.68% to 12,586 shares. Norwood Financial reported quarterly EPS of $0.86, slightly below the $0.87 consensus, while revenue of $29.37 million exceeded expectations of $28.10 million.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, equivalent to $1.28 annually and a 3.8% yield; analysts’ average rating is “Moderate Buy” with a $35 price target.

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL - Get Free Report) Director James Shook acquired 3,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $434,846.30. This trade represents a 32.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. Norwood Financial Corp. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 18.68%.The firm had revenue of $29.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwood Financial Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Norwood Financial's dividend payout ratio is 44.14%.

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the first quarter worth $518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 17.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,526 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 165.0% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 105,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 15.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,908 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Norwood Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a "mixed" rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWFL

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; construction financing; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles.

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