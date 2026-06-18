Insider Selling: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points NXP Semiconductors EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares on June 15 at an average price of $315.57, totaling $315,570. The sale reduced his position by about 10.06% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 15 at an average price of $315.57, totaling $315,570. The sale reduced his position by about 10.06% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The company recently beat Wall Street expectations , reporting quarterly EPS of $3.05 versus $2.98 expected and revenue of $3.18 billion versus $3.14 billion expected. Revenue rose 12.2% year over year.

, reporting quarterly EPS of $3.05 versus $2.98 expected and revenue of $3.18 billion versus $3.14 billion expected. Revenue rose 12.2% year over year. NXP also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.014 per share, payable July 9 to shareholders of record on June 24. That works out to an annualized dividend of $4.06 and a yield of about 1.4%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,826.94. The trade was a 10.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $298.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $277.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.95. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $183.00 and a 1-year high of $339.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The company's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,366 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,227,516 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $507,241,000 after purchasing an additional 398,250 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,928,214 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $418,538,000 after purchasing an additional 93,316 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.92.

View Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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