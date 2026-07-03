Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) CFO Sagit Manor Sells 1,252 Shares of Stock

Key Points Nayax CFO Sagit Manor sold 1,252 shares on July 1 at an average price of $66.74, totaling about $83,558. The sale reduced her direct holdings by 2.69% to 45,238 shares and was made to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards.

on July 1 at an average price of $66.74, totaling about $83,558. The sale reduced her direct holdings by 2.69% to 45,238 shares and was made to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. The stock has been trading higher , opening at $70.22 on Friday and up 3.6% in the session highlighted by the article. Nayax is trading near its 52-week high of $76.86, with a market cap of $2.57 billion.

, opening at $70.22 on Friday and up 3.6% in the session highlighted by the article. Nayax is trading near its 52-week high of $76.86, with a market cap of $2.57 billion. Analyst sentiment is mixed: the consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $78.95. Recent moves included a downgrade from Wall Street Zen to Sell, while UBS lifted its target to $75 and Oppenheimer raised its target to $86.

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) CFO Sagit Manor sold 1,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $83,558.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,184.12. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Sagit Manor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Sagit Manor sold 214 shares of Nayax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $13,666.04.

On Friday, June 26th, Sagit Manor sold 79 shares of Nayax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $5,057.58.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sagit Manor sold 489 shares of Nayax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $33,281.34.

On Monday, May 18th, Sagit Manor sold 251 shares of Nayax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $16,209.58.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Sagit Manor sold 1,754 shares of Nayax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $112,150.76.

Nayax Trading Up 3.6%

NYAX opened at $70.22 on Friday. Nayax Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company's 50-day moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Nayax had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Nayax from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nayax from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Nayax in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $79.80 price objective on shares of Nayax in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Nayax from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $78.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NYAX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 865,171 shares of the company's stock worth $48,387,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nayax by 4,022.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 548,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,210,000 after acquiring an additional 535,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nayax by 43.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 89,886 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Nayax by 36.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 72,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in Nayax during the fourth quarter worth about $11,623,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company's stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

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