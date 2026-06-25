Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) CAO Craig Gracey Sells 2,083 Shares of Stock

Key Points Omada Health CFO Steven Cook sold 17,950 shares on June 22 at an average price of $18.13, for total proceeds of $325,433.50. After the sale, he still owned 169,259 shares, and the transaction reduced his stake by 9.59%.

on June 22 at an average price of $18.13, for total proceeds of $325,433.50. After the sale, he still owned 169,259 shares, and the transaction reduced his stake by 9.59%. Omada Health recently posted a narrower-than-expected loss , reporting EPS of -$0.05 versus analysts’ expectations of -$0.08, on revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter. Analysts currently expect the company to post -0.01 EPS for the full year.

, reporting EPS of -$0.05 versus analysts’ expectations of -$0.08, on revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter. Analysts currently expect the company to post -0.01 EPS for the full year. Wall Street sentiment remains mostly positive, with 10 analysts rating the stock a Buy, two Hold, and one Sell. The consensus price target is $22.91, though some firms have trimmed their targets recently.

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) CAO Craig Gracey sold 2,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $37,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,108 shares in the company, valued at $127,944. This represents a 22.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Craig Gracey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Craig Gracey sold 6,894 shares of Omada Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $120,093.48.

Omada Health Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of OMDA stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. Omada Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.81.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Omada Health had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omada Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omada Health during the second quarter worth about $44,402,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Omada Health by 1,195.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,272,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,705 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Omada Health by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,855,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 346,588 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Omada Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,510,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Omada Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,948,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omada Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Omada Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omada Health

Omada Health Company Profile

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company's platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

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