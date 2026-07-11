BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) SVP Sells $200,833.44 in Stock

BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 664 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.46, for a total value of $200,833.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,096.92. The trade was a 76.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Chan Henry Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Chan Henry Lee sold 590 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $156,928.20.

On Thursday, June 11th, Chan Henry Lee sold 428 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $110,265.64.

On Monday, June 8th, Chan Henry Lee sold 871 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $235,535.82.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Chan Henry Lee sold 332 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.72, for a total transaction of $103,159.04.

BeOne Medicines Price Performance

ONC stock traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.70. The stock had a trading volume of 254,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,452. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $249.00 and a 52 week high of $385.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.03.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. BeOne Medicines had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,657,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,031,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,337,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BeOne Medicines by 91.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,696,000 after purchasing an additional 115,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $26,034,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut BeOne Medicines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on BeOne Medicines from $405.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on BeOne Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on BeOne Medicines from $413.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $391.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ONC

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

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