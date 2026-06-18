OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Insider Buys $100,000.12 in Stock

Key Points OneMedNet insider Jeffrey Yu bought 172,414 shares on June 16 for about $100,000 at an average price of $0.58 per share, boosting his ownership by 2.04% to 8.62 million shares.

bought 172,414 shares on June 16 for about at an average price of $0.58 per share, boosting his ownership by 2.04% to 8.62 million shares. The purchase comes after another large buy by Yu in April, when he acquired 903,614 shares for about $750,000 , suggesting continued insider confidence in the company.

, suggesting continued insider confidence in the company. OneMedNet stock recently traded at around $0.60 and is up 20.2%, but the company remains small with a market cap of $32.78 million and analyst sentiment is still Sell.

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Yu acquired 172,414 shares of OneMedNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,621,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,574.40. The trade was a 2.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Jeffrey Yu acquired 903,614 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.62.

OneMedNet Stock Up 20.2%

Shares of ONMD stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.12. OneMedNet Corporation has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONMD. Wall Street Zen lowered OneMedNet from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of OneMedNet in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMedNet has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONMD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMedNet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONMD. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMedNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMedNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMedNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneMedNet by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMedNet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,644,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 45,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company's stock.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. OneMedNet Corporation is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

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